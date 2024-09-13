75°
EBRSO to host Evening of Remembrance
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III is hosting the annual Evening of Remembrance Thursday night.
The event is dedicated to remembering victims of homicide.
Family and friends will honor their loved ones. One of the guest speakers is Barbara Mills, the mother of Brittney Mills, who was murdered in her home last year. Investigators never found Mills' murderer.
The Sheriff's Office is advising people not to bring children to the event due to the reverent, solemn nature.
The Evening of Remembrance will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Beacon Light Baptist Church at 7513 Prescott Rd.
