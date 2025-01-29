EBRSO: Three arrested after drug busts at six locations over two months

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested after agents identified a drug tracking group and conducted surveillance on the group for two months, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

EBRSO says the drug trafficking group "Play for Keeps" had been operating out of several residences out of Laurel Street. Deputies identified the leaders of the group as Joshua Morris, 39, and Jalen Chavis, 29, and were able to conduct multiple controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Morris.

Agents seized 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 34 dosage units of pressed fentanyl, 10.2 ounces of marijuana, 10.5 ounces of promethazine, one dosage unit of 30 milligrams of amphetamine, 11 dosage units of Lortab, 13 dosage units of Oxycodone, and $2,020 in currency pending seizure.

Morris and Chavis were arrested for multiple possession and distribution of drug charges, while Joshua Normand, 22, was booked of possession of schedule two narcotics and illegal carrying of firearm with drugs. Jarrett Edwards, 35, has a warrant for illegal carrying of firearm with drugs, operation of a clandestine fentanyl lab and possession of drug paraphernalia that has yet to be obtained.