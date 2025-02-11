64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO seeking man who stole wallet, went shopping

2 hours 27 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2025 Feb 11, 2025 February 11, 2025 5:45 PM February 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are working to identify a man who stole a wallet phone from someone in an O'Neal Lane grocery store.

Officials say the theft occurred at the Aldi on O'Neal Lane on Feb 6. Later that day, the thief used debit cards from the stolen wallet to buy laptops at Best Buy and Walmart, a sheriff's office news release said.

The thief wore a black collar shirt, a black cap and tan pants. 

Anyone with information about his identity can contact EBRSO at 389-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days