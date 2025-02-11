EBRSO seeking man who stole wallet, went shopping

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are working to identify a man who stole a wallet phone from someone in an O'Neal Lane grocery store.

Officials say the theft occurred at the Aldi on O'Neal Lane on Feb 6. Later that day, the thief used debit cards from the stolen wallet to buy laptops at Best Buy and Walmart, a sheriff's office news release said.

The thief wore a black collar shirt, a black cap and tan pants.

Anyone with information about his identity can contact EBRSO at 389-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.