64°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO seeking man who stole wallet, went shopping
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are working to identify a man who stole a wallet phone from someone in an O'Neal Lane grocery store.
Officials say the theft occurred at the Aldi on O'Neal Lane on Feb 6. Later that day, the thief used debit cards from the stolen wallet to buy laptops at Best Buy and Walmart, a sheriff's office news release said.
The thief wore a black collar shirt, a black cap and tan pants.
Anyone with information about his identity can contact EBRSO at 389-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic High hosts their own Gameday Bears broadcast
-
INVESTIGATIVE: Witnesses to officer-involved killing say man didn't shoot first at law...
-
Judge dismisses BRPD, City-Parish from civil suit connected to 2023 fatal police...
-
Community members sign beam to be used in north Baton Rouge youth...
-
First Student bus drivers protesting for sanitary, safe work environment