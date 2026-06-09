EBRSO: Man booked for contraband after marijuana found in underwear while being processed into prison

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office booked a man into prison for contraband after marijuana was found in his underwear as he was being processed for a separate arrest on Tuesday, arrest documents say.

Hassan Spikes, 35, was being booked into the parish prison on a bench warrant. After he was scanned by a full body scanner, officials said they did not observe any contraband.

Afterward, while being dressed in parish prison clothing, officials observed spikes attempting to conceal something while being strip searched. Officials located two clear bags of marijuana.

Spikes was booked for his active warrant as well as possession with intent to distribute and introduction of contraband.