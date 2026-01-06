61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBRSO: Man arrested after armed robbery at Motel 6 on Rieger Road

Tuesday, January 06 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for armed robbery after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at Motel 6 on Rieger Road, arrest documents say.

Jadon Pradia, 20, was booked on Dec. 31 after he allegedly lured someone into a room at the Motel 6 before robbing them.

After the robbery was reported to officials and a suspect vehicle was identified, deputies in Lafayette Parish stopped the suspect vehicle, causing Pradia to flee and barricade himself in a nearby shed, arrest documents said.

