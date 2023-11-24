48°
EBRSO looking for juvenile offender who escaped while on furlough

1 hour 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, November 24 2023 Nov 24, 2023 November 24, 2023 9:51 PM November 24, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenage escapee who removed his ankle monitor and left his residence while on furlough.

Jaden Honore, 19, had charges of armed robbery and simple escape, and he left his residence at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. His last location was 4820 East Brookstown Avenue, but his last direction of travel is unknown. Honore is believed to be in contact with his family.

Honore is 5'11 and weighs 155 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Honore should contact Regional Manager Dawnita Hodge with the Probation and Parole Office at 225-726-5983 or Chief of Operations Chad Wells with the Louisiana Office of
Juvenile Justice at 225-572-7372.

