EBRSO investigating deadly overnight crash that killed 38-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning that left a woman dead.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was traveling north on Tucker Road when it left the road, hit a ditch, and flipped over. Deputies later confirmed the crash killed Marquita Jackson, 38.
A passenger in the vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
