Arrambide has record-setting day in thriller against Tennessee, LSU Baseball wins 16-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - On a day when Jay Johnson was ejected and LSU's starting catcher Omar Serna Jr. exited due to injury, Cade Arrambide set a program record. He became the first player in LSU baseball history to hit four home runs in one game and led the Tigers to a 16-6 win over Tennessee.

The day started with some frustrations in the infield. In the third inning, Zach Yorke and Seth Dardar both dropped the ball on would-be force outs, which extended the inning long enough for Tennessee's Blaine Brown to hit a grand slam. The Volunteers led 5-0 after three.

Arrambide's first home run of the day came in the top of the fifth to make it 5-1 Tennessee.

Entering the top of the seventh, the Tigers still trailed 5-1. John Pearson, Cade Arrambide and Seth Dardar went back-to-back-to-back to hit three straight home runs to make it a 5-4 game.

Then things got really weird in the ninth.

On Arrambide's only at bat that did not end in some kind of hit, the Tigers DH looked at a pitch that seemed a bit low. Nonetheless, it was called strike three after a slight delay from the home plate umpire.

The call was enough to dram Jay Johnson out of the dugout.

After a brief argument with the umpires, Johnson was ejected. Down to LSU's final out, Jake Brown legged out an infield single with the bases loaded to tie the game at 5-5. Chris Stanfield hustling to second ensured that the run would indeed score at home.

What happened in extra innings was nothing short of an absolute explosion from LSU's lineup. Arrambide hit his third and fourth home runs in the 11th and 12th innings respectively, and LSU scored 10 runs in the top of the twelfth. Arrambide's final home run was the biggest of all; a grand slam which broke the game wide open for the Tigers.

The RBI single, RBI triple and two-run shot that followed were just icing on the cake.

With the win, LSU captures a crucial SEC series win on the road and gets back to .500 (6-6) in SEC play.