76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

4 hours 41 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 5:52 AM November 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office gave away more than 300 turkeys to families in the community ahead of Thanksgiving. 

The EBRSO's annual turkey giveaway was held Monday at Glen Oaks High School. 

Trending News

If you missed your chance to grab a turkey, find more Thanksgiving food drives ahead of the big day here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days