EBRSO hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office gave away more than 300 turkeys to families in the community ahead of Thanksgiving.
The EBRSO's annual turkey giveaway was held Monday at Glen Oaks High School.
If you missed your chance to grab a turkey, find more Thanksgiving food drives ahead of the big day here.
