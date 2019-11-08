EBRP School Board considers policy to establish new class fees for students

BATON ROUGE – Until now, East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) school principals have shouldered the responsibility of deciding how much students should pay in class fees.

On Thursday, school officials proposed taking this decision away from individual principals and having all schools within a district set the exact same fees.

According to The Advocate, the EBRP School Board preliminary approved a few, broad districtwide fees, as well as additional charges for students taking certain electives.

The new mandate would leave the decision of fee costs to a committee of 12 principals.

In addition to this, the new mandatory fees would fall into three categories: logistical, technical and enrichment. The total student tab would vary by type of school: $35 for elementary schools, $90 for middle schools and $145 for high schools.

Though some worry the new fees would hamper educational accessibility for students from families with limited budgets, the new law would also require the establishment of a hardship waiver. This waiver would allow students from families with financial difficulties to take classes without being forced to pay.

Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school system, told The Advocate that the new policy is unlikely to affect most students until the 2020-21 school year begins next August. This leaves officials time to amend the rule as needed.

The proposed rule is not in effect yet, but the Board unanimously voted to move it forward to their Nov. 21 regular meeting.