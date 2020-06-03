EBR youth invited to join Mayor's Youth Workforce Experience 2020

BATON ROUGE - This summer, Baton Rouge teens and young adults who are interested in gaining work experience have been invited to join a special job placement program created by EBR Mayor, Sharon Weston Broome.

The Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience program is a job placement initiative for Baton Rouge residents between the ages of 14 and 24, it allows them to gain job experience and workforce skills.

The program, which launched in 2017 with 150 participants, matches area youths with a part-time job in the region. But the 2020 program will be slightly different from its predecessor as it's since been expanded and recruits will be assigned to jobs that last for an entire year, instead of the summer season alone.

And this year, due to the health crisis caused by the spread of novel coronavirus, most recruits will be working from home.

Participants should expect to receive soft skills and other career training on Fridays from the mayor’s office and as well as a stipend of up to $1,000 from the mayor’s office.

Click here to apply for the program.