EBR work release inmate taken back into custody after leaving job site

BATON ROUGE - Deputies took a work release inmate who took a car and left his job site back into custody late Wednesday night.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified the inmate as Reginald Robertson, 56. Robertson was working at the Harmony House on North Boulevard, though it wasn't immediately clear when he left.

It appeared that Robertson stole a vehicle, which he later abandoned. Investigators believe Robertson had someone give him a ride after that. He was taken back into custody late Wednesday night.

He was arrested in 2022 after he stole a box truck and led officers on a pursuit through Baton Rouge.