EBR work release inmate on the run after leaving job site

1 hour 15 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 12:54 PM July 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a work release inmate who took a car and left his job site, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The agency identified the inmate as Reginald Robertson, 56. Robertson was working at the Harmony House on North Boulevard, though it wasn't immediately clear when he left.

It appeared that Robertson stole a vehicle, which he later abandoned. Investigators believe Robertson had someone give him a ride after that. 

He was arrested in 2022 after he stole a box truck and led officers on a pursuit through Baton Rouge. 

