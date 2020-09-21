EBR schools superintendent taking emergency medical leave

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Leslie Brown is taking a leave of absence due to an emergency medical situation, the school system announced Monday.

School officials did not share further details surrounding the nature of Brown's leave nor when she might be expected to return.

Read the full statement from Brown below.

Dear EBRPSS families,

I am writing to share some difficult personal news; I must step away from our work and take emergency medical leave beginning today. This is certainly not how I had hoped to start this school year and my time in East Baton Rouge. Yet, as we know, life doesn’t always go as planned.

Earlier today, I informed our school board and our leadership team about my emergency leave. As you know, they are fully committed to our students, teachers, principals, other team members, families, and every member of our community. I have no doubt that they will continue to guide our district in a positive direction during my absence.

While I am out, I ask that you please continue to do exactly what you have been doing. I have been so inspired by the way you all have worked closely together during the start of this unprecedented year. The images of our teachers and students engaged in learning will be front and center in my mind during my leave—not only because they bring me great joy but because I believe so strongly in what we can do together. Since I arrived here, I have spent every day thinking about how grateful I am to be a part of such a warm and welcoming community that cares so deeply for our children.

It is important to me that you hear this news from me first. I appreciate each and every one of you and look forward to getting back to our work just as soon as I am able. Until then, I know you will be in great hands with Ben Necaise, associate superintendent, as my designee. We will communicate regularly and ensure the community is served. I will be thinking of you and sending my very best wishes as you build on our district’s strong start to the school year.

Sincerely,

Leslie M. Brown