EBR schools serve over 6,000 free meals, and prepare to serve even more

BATON ROUGE - Parish officials are protecting families from the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 by temporarily closing schools and local government offices.

With the closures of schools that provide free breakfast and lunch to students, local officials are taking steps to ensure that children who depend on these free meal programs will not go hungry.

This is why the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been hard at work, handing out free meals to students at seven sites across the parish.

As of Friday, March 20 they've served 6,908 breakfast meals and 6,965 lunches.

Two more grab-n-go meal sites will open Monday, March 23.

Glen Oaks High School and Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy will also be serving meals from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on weekdays, excluding Good Friday.

The significant increase in meals served today was due to the number of non-profits, churches, and other organizations that placed group orders. With the help of some of these local partners, food will be distributed to other areas across the city.

This new addition to the meal service proved to be very efficient and successful. Organizations can now place group orders for children (orders must be more than 20 meals) from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.