EBR School System main office without power, phones & internet

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system's central office on South Foster Drive is without power, internet, and phone service Wednesday morning.

The outage is reportedly due to equipment damage.

Parents of students are asked to directly contact their child's school if help is needed.

Employees assigned to EBRPSS Central Office have been instructed to report directly to their supervisors for guidance on completing work for the day remotely.