EBR school system asking people to Adopt an Elf this holiday season

BATON ROUGE - Schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System need your help for the holidays. It's all part of an effort to make it a merry Christmas for hundreds of students.

They're asking for people to Adopt an Elf for their annual campaign once again, to give students a Christmas they'll never forget. They had over 230 elves on the list to start—now they have about 130 left that still need to be adopted before the deadline on Friday, December 2.

The students range from kindergarten to high school and are asking for all kinds of gifts from their lists like gaming consoles, TVs, bikes, and even something as simple as clothes.

"Oftentimes we say it's the most wonderful time of the year and for these students, they're still going through their own personal struggles," said the Chief of Communications at EBR Parish Schools Letrece Griffin. "They're listed as either homeless or in transition, so having the community come together to support them to get them gifts that they've wished for is a wonderful thing and it's amazing.

"It really makes the kids feel extra special because someone has thought of them to actually take the time and give them gifts."

You can visit their website to adopt an elf, check out their Christmas list, and pick a gift just for them—or you can help out and make a monetary donation.

The deadline to adopt is Friday, December 2nd.