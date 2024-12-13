62°
EBR School District hosting mid-year hiring event this weekend

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School District is set to hold a hiring event Saturday.

Officials are hoping to get new qualified teachers and paraprofessionals to work for the district. The event goes from 10 a.m. until noon at the Instructional Resource Center at 1022 S. Foster Drive.

