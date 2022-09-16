EBR School Board unanimously votes to bring Capitol High back to parish system

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously voted Thursday in favor of integrating Capitol Senior High School back into the parish school system.

The decision comes after a public forum with an outpouring of support to bring the school back under the control of the EBR School Board. The historic high school was seized and put into a state-level recovery school district in 2008.

The board voted 9-0 to integrate the school back into the parish system. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his proposal to rework the school's focus toward a concentration in medical studies earlier this year.

Another vote is scheduled for Oct. 11, when the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education could make the return official.