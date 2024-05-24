Latest Weather Blog
EBR School Board opening discussion on 2024-25 budget with public meetings through June
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge School Board is opening discussion on its budget for the 2024-25 school year to the public.
The school board announced Friday a series of community meetings to discuss proposed budget changes over the next month. The meetings will take place on:
- Thursday, May 30, at Park Forest Middle School
- Thursday, June 13, at Capitol Middle School
- Tuesday, June 18, at Southeast Middle School
Each meeting will start at 5 p.m.
"These community meetings will provide detailed information about the proposed budget, including allocations for
academic programs, infrastructure improvements, teacher pay raises and other key initiatives. Attendees will have
the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and engage in discussions with school board members and
district officials," the school board said in their announcement.
