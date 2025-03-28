EBR School Board holds second realignment meeting to address under-enrollment

BATON ROUG - Amid the East Baton Rouge School District's under-enrollment, they are hosting a number of meetings about their realignment plans, with one of the goals being to address the crisis.

Thursday night, teachers and community members packed the Capitol Elementary auditorium, letting the district know what they believe should happen with their schools when it comes to the plans.

A big reason for the potential realignment of schools is the under-enrollment numbers across the district.

"We have facilities, we have buildings, that are being underutilized at a rate of 27, 33,35 percent; we just have facilities that are not being used to their full capacity," EBR Superintendent Lamont Cole said.

"At the same time you are pacifying people to keep schools open in certain areas, you are also taking away from our children," one parent said.

Others in the community worry that the transportation and care for students may not be the same if their students are moved.

"When they got bus out to other schools, that's when they got lost, that's when the concerns of little Johnny can't read go in the back and go to sleep," another said.

School board member Dadrius Lanus believes that for this to be successful, they must avoid the mistakes of past boards.

WBRZ asked Superintendent Cole what happens in regards to the plan if the City of St. George gets its own school system and Cole said he had no comment.