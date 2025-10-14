EBR's Thrive plan, other ballot issues, go before voters in November; early voting opens Nov. 1

BATON ROUGE — With the October election behind us, the next contest for voters to decide locally includes Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ three-pronged approach aimed at solving the city-parish’s budget woes.

The Thrive East Baton Rouge plan will be on ballots Nov. 15. Early voting starts Nov. 1.

The three ballot issues highlight a series of proposals that will be up for consideration across the Baton Rouge area.

Three other proposals are on the ballot in parts of East Baton Rouge Parish, and ballot questions are also under consideration in Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Edwards is trying to address a shortfall in East Baton Rouge’s budget, which many blame on the incorporation of St. George in the southeastern part of the parish.

After initially proposing to take funds from various parish entities, Edwards and the Metro Council approved a series of ballot proposals asking voters to let the government tap money currently going to the parish library system, the public pest control agency and the Council on Aging.

Because Edwards’ overall plan involves money currently earmarked to three separate agencies, the Thrive plan must be considered in three separate votes.

On the ballot in the region Nov. 15:

ASCENSION:

West Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 (Tax Renewal)

Renews 4.67-mill property tax, raises $820,613.00 a year.

EAST BATON ROUGE:

Fire Protection District No. 6 Proposition (Tax Renewal): Renews 5-mill property tax, raises $351,194.50 a year.

South Burbank Crime Prevention and Development District Proposition (Parcel Fee Renewal): Renews $100 per parcel for residential and commercial property and $25 for each condominium or apartment with four or more units, raises $270,400 a year.

Zachary Community School System Proposition (Tax Renewal): Imposes 24-mill property tax, raises $8.4 million a year in additional support for any lawful purpose, including salaries and capital expenses.

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 3 (Library millage extension and rededication): Renews library millage at 11.1 mills, raises $67.4 million annually, rededicates $52 million to city-parish government.

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 3 (Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control renewal and rededication): Renews at 1 mill, raises $6 million annually, rededicates $6 million to city-parish government.

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 3 (Council on Aging renewal and rededication): Renews at 2.25 mills, raises $13.7 million annually, dedicates ¼-mill to city-parish government.

LIVINGSTON:

Fire Protection District No. 5 Proposition: Levies 5-mill property tax, raises $950,000 annually.

Fire Protection District No. 8 Proposition (Renewal): Renews 15-mill property tax, raises $299,083 a year.

TANGIPAHOA:

City of Hammond Proposition (Tax Renewal): Renews 2-mill property tax, raises $596,000 a year, for public works.

Law Enforcement District Proposition (Sales Tax): Imposes ¾-cent sales tax, raises $24,975,000 annually, for sheriff’s office.

Parishwide Proposition (Tax Renewal): Renews 4-mill property tax, raises $3.2 million, for parish health units.

Road Lighting District No. 2 Proposition (Tax Renewal): Renews 10-mill property tax, raises $81,314.82 a year, for lighting on streets and roads.

Road Lighting District No. 4 Proposition (Tax Renewal): Renews 10-mill property tax, raises $63,415.74, for lighting on streets and roads.

Road Lighting District No. 7 Proposition (Tax Renewal): Renews 10-mill property tax, raises $59,392.46, for lighting on streets and roads.

WEST BATON ROUGE:

City of Port Allen Proposition (Police Department Tax Renewal): Renews 5.02-mill property tax, raises $285,000 a year.

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Drainage Tax Renewal): Renews 7.2-mill property tax, raises $5.9 million a year.

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Library Tax Renewal): Renews 4.1-mill property tax, raises $3.6 million a year.

Parishwide School District No. 3 Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Tax Renewal): Renews 12-mill property tax, raises $9.4 million, for improving salaries and benefits for teachers and other school personnel.

Parishwide School District No. 3 Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Tax Renewal): Renews 12-mill property tax, raises $9.4 million, for school employee salaries and benefits.