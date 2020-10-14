EBR releases guidance about upcoming Halloween activities amid COVID

BATON ROUGE – Ahead of Halloween, the mayor’s office issued a stern warning about close gatherings where COVID may spread easily.

“I encourage our residents to use good judgement,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Wednesday.

Trick-or-treat hours in the city limits of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge are set for 6 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

“East Baton Rouge Parish is on the right path to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and we must work together to ensure we continue on this path,” the mayor said. She also asked people to keep social distancing in mind when coming together for other upcoming celebrations and holidays in November and December, too.

The CDC has also warned it considers traditional trick-or-treating or costume parties to be high-risk activities during the pandemic. Click HERE for more from the CDC.

The mayor’s office said it recommended participating in modified, open-air events, where everyone can keep their distance and wear face coverings.

Louisiana will remain in its Phase 3 of reopening through Halloween.

Livingston Parish previously said it was not making any changes to trick-or-treating amid COVID. But, the parish advised people to take precautions: Earlier, reporting residents should be "vigilant and responsible." In Livingston Parish, trick-or-treating hours will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. Click HERE for more.