EBR Parish Schools hosts third annual Child Nutrition Holiday Express event at Melrose Elementary

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System's Child Nutrition Department partnered with local organizations to host its third annual Child Nutrition Holiday Express event on Monday. 

Melrose Elementary School was chosen as the event's recipient this year.

The event's goal is to provide Christmas gifts to children in need across the district. Each student received a golden ticket redeemable for two books, a brand-new toy and a holiday treat.

"What's important most of all is that the community and Melrose Elementary always appreciate that," Principal Olga Pack said.

