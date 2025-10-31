EBR Parish School System to host Magnet Application Assistance Nights in November

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System plans to host Magnet Application Assistance Nights in November to provide families with hands-on help submitting magnet applications.

The events will make it easier for families to apply for magnet programs across the parish by providing computers and volunteers to assist with applications, Spanish translators and copiers and printers for printing grades and test scores.

“Our goal is always to make the magnet application process more accessible and convenient for all families across the district,” magnet recruiter for EBR Schools Elizabeth Thomas said.

Families will need to bring their most recent LEAP scores, their last two years of report cards, and two proofs of residency.

The Magnet Application Assistance Nights will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

- Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Southeast Middle, 15000 Harrell’s Ferry Road

- Thursday, Nov. 6 at Istrouma High, 3730 Winbourne Avenue

- Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Scotlandville Middle, 9147 Elm Grove Garden Drive

- Thursday, Nov. 13 at Broadmoor Elementary, 9650 Goodwood Boulevard