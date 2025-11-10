EBR Parish government teams with restaurants to support SNAP recipients during shutdown

BATON ROUGE — As the federal government shutdown continues beyond 40 days, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefit recipients are continuing to feel pressure as federal dollars dry up, despite Louisiana partially supplementing the program with state funds.

Locally, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office announced Monday that it will be starting its own initiative to support residents affected by the shutdown and the temporary pause of SNAP benefits.

Edwards' office is launching "A Table for All," which the mayor says is a weeklong initiative supporting SNAP recipients.

The initiative runs from Monday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 16, and will work with local restaurants to "ensure no family in East Baton Rouge Parish goes hungry."

Participating restaurants, including local eateries and national chains, will offer free meals to residents who present a valid, unexpired EBT card and a matching state ID.

"Baton Rouge has always been a city that steps up for its neighbors," Edwards said. "A Table for All reflects who we are and reinforces the compassion of our community. When times get tough, we come together around the table."

Residents like LaSonya Byrd are thankful for the compassion that is being shown to those in need.

"We have been really hit home for a lot of things, but I appreciate the mayor's office and all of the restaurant owners who have stepped in and stepped up for Baton Rouge," she said.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here and below:

Monday, November 10

-St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

-Southern Classic Chicken: 2-5 p.m.

-Pastime Restaurant: 4–6 p.m. (Federal workers only)

-Dearman’s Diner: 3–5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 11

-St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m

-Donuts Coffee & Burgers: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

-Odom’s Kitchen: 4–6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 12

-St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

-Beignet Baton Rouge (Perkins): 11 am-1 p.m.

-Salad Station (Corporate Blvd and Perkins): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-Tre Street Kitchen Food Truck: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

-Bullfish Bistro: 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, November 13

-St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

-Smokey Watson BBQ: 4–6 p.m.

-Chicken Shack (Pawtucket Location): 4–6 p.m.

-Golden Corral: 4–6 p.m.

Friday, November 14

-St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

-Office of the Mayor-President: Satellite Office (Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness and McKinley Alumni Center) - Raising Canes Certificate: 3–5 p.m.

Saturday, November 15

-St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

-Chicken Shack (Acadian Location): 12–2 p.m.

Sunday, November 16

-St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

-KOK: Open to Close

St. Vincent de Paul is open to everyone and does not require a SNAP card.