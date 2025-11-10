EBR Parish government teams with local restaurants to support SNAP recipients during shutdown

BATON ROUGE — As the federal government shutdown continues beyond 40 days, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefit recipients are continuing to feel pressure as federal dollars dry up, despite Louisiana partially supplementing the program with state funds.

Locally, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office announced Monday that it will be starting its own initiative to support residents affected by the shutdown and the temporary pause of SNAP benefits.

Edwards' office is launching "A Table for All," which the mayor says is a weeklong initiative supporting SNAP recipients.

The initiative runs from Monday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 16, and will work with local restaurants to "ensure no family in East Baton Rouge Parish goes hungry."

Participating restaurants, including local eateries and national chains, will offer free meals to residents who present a valid, unexpired EBT card and a matching state ID.

"Baton Rouge has always been a city that steps up for its neighbors," Edwards said. "A Table for All reflects who we are and reinforces the compassion of our community. When times get tough, we come together around the table."

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.