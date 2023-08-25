EBR parents express concern about students' time in class amid bus driver shortage

BATON ROUGE - No solution to East Baton Rouge schools' bus driver shortage sent Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse back to the drawing board. In the meantime, some are raising the alarm about kids spending enough time in the classroom.

During Thursday's school board meeting plenty of parents huddled and lined up at the podium to express their concerns, pushing the meeting end time to early Friday morning.

"You owe these people, you owe these mothers, these children, these bus drivers deserve better," one parent said. "And everyone of you needs to be outraged."

The meeting intended to find a number of solutions from transportation to student lunches. The proposal by Dr. Sito Narcisse to stagger start and end times didn't pass.

"The elementary school instructional time was not impacted, because we always plan for additional minutes," one speaker told the crowd.

With the current plan, letting out middle school and high school early, now there's concerns about if students are getting enough time in the classroom, while adults argued.

Preston Castille is on the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"The law requires that each student shall have 63,720 minutes of seat time. To change that law, to waive policy or law, frankly there need to be a natural disaster," Castille said.

Castille seems confident there's time to make the classroom time up.

"It's August, but that means that there's an entire school year ahead for a lot of these issues to be resolved," he said. "The school year could be extended, holidays could be shortened."

That depends on issues getting resolved. At Thursday night's meeting, the options proposed were not popular among the crowd.

"We're also going to extend the school year to include December 18 and December 19," another speaker said. "This will recoup 776 minutes of instructional time."