EBR official provides update on several MOVEBR projects, name change on MOVEBR signs

BATON ROUGE - Construction on several MOVEBR projects is moving along this year, and the leg work is beginning for some new projects in what is a busy year for the program that launched in late 2019.

"You have some that we call, what we consider enhancement projects, but we also have what they call capacity projects. We probably have over 50 jobs that are taking place at this point," East Baton Rouge Drainage and Transportation Director Fred Raiford said.

One of the largest MOVEBR projects in the construction phase is the Pecue Lane project, which is described as a congestion relief project.

The I-10 and Pecue Lane Interchange construction includes the widening of Pecue from Perkins Road to Airline Highway. Construction is expected to continue through 2025.

Another project, one that was just showcased in a public open house Wednesday to the people of Zachary, will take place on Port Hudson-Pride Road.

"Right now you have a two-lane roadway. It's very narrow, there's an open ditch on both sides of this roadway. A lot of areas are unsafe. We know that. That's the reason for the proposed improvement we're looking at," Raiford said.

The project aims to create eleven-foot lanes in each direction, with an eight-foot shoulder on each side. Then, they'd put either sidewalks or bike lanes alongside those lanes.

"Trying to accommodate, not only the motoring public, but some people may choose to walk, some people may want to ride a bike. The sidewalk issue will be from Highway 964 to the Pin Oak subdivision," Raiford said.

Raiford said it will cost close to $22 million. If everything goes according to plan, construction will start by late 2027 and finish around 2030.

One of the most recognizable parts of MOVEBR is its signs. One thing people may notice is they now say EBR Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

"Because of the change in leadership, he is now the Mayor-President, and certainly regardless of how it's laid out, his name would be on there on that sign, so would the same council members that also would be on the sign," Raiford said.

Raiford was asked how some people would question why former Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome's name isn't still on the sign in some capacity, even though MOVEBR was launched in 2019, during her administration.

"In my opinion, that's a decision that somebody else needs to make, but right now, based on how it's been from a practice standpoint, new leadership, his name will be on the sign," Raiford said.

WBRZ reached out to the Mayor-President's office Wednesday to see if he would be able to speak on Thursday. His office said he was booked up for Thursday and also has off Friday for Easter weekend.