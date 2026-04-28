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EBR Metro Council will vote whether to appoint new parish attorney at Thursday special meeting

2 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 2:27 PM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council has called a special meeting to appoint a new parish attorney.

The council announced it will vote on whether to appoint John McLindon to the role at Thursday's special meeting. 

The criminal defense and personal injury lawyer graduated from the LSU Law School in 1989, according to his website

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McLindon was recommended by Council Members Brandon Noel, Aaron Moak and Laurie Adams. 

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