EBR, Livingston and Central joining forces to clean Amite, Comite Rivers

Miles upon miles of murky water will soon get a long-awaited cleaning, after East Baton Rouge and Livingston announced a joint effort to clear and snag the Amite River at the border of the two parishes.

“We’re going to start at the downstream end first and work our way back up to hopefully St. Helena Parish," said Fred Raiford, EBR Director of Transportation and Drainage.

The city-parish government has already committed $3 million to the Amite River project. 90% of the project is funded through FEMA, while Livingston and EBR Parishes will split the remaining 10% in half.

Additionally, a little less than $3 million from EBR will go to a separate project in conjunction with the city of Central to clear and snag the Comite River. Central will contribute $500,000 to that project.

The two projects would represent some of the most significant flood mitigation efforts ever taken by parish and municipal governments, much to the relief of residents along the Comite and Amite Rivers.

“It’s been long enough. In my opinion, it needs to get done, and I think we’re taking the steps working... with Mayor Broome and Parish President Layton Ricks to accomplish that goal," Raiford said.

The projects will next be presented to the respective councils of East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish and the City of Central. The next EBR Metro Council meeting will be held Sep. 14.