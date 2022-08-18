East Baton Rouge, Livingston leaders propose plan to clear debris out of Amite River

Leaders in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes announced a proposal for a joint project to clean out the Amite River in an effort to mitigate flooding risks.

The proposal would need to be cleared by each parish's respective councils.

Read the full announcement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office below.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced today a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. Broome and Ricks propose a cooperative endeavor agreement to remove trees and debris from the Amite River, improving water flow and drainage.

Additionally, the City-Parish and the City of Central propose an agreement to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish, a project long advocated for by Metropolitan Councilman Aaron Moak and Central Mayor David Barrow.

These proposed projects would represent some the most significant flood reduction efforts taken by parish and municipal governments. The projects will have positive impacts for the entire region.

The proposed projects next head to the respective councils of East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish and the City of Central.