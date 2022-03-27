EBR election results: Councilman elected, runoff for district judge

BATON ROUGE - The March election Saturday ended with runoffs and outright wins for local ballot items in Baton Rouge.

Jordan Faircloth, a Republican, will face another Republican, Brad Myers in a runoff for an open judgeship seat at the 19th Judicial District Court. Fewer than 13,500 people voted.

Darryl Hurst was elected outright to a seat on the Metro Council, filling the seat for District Five. His 2,100 votes pushed him to defeat two others without a runoff.

Vanessa LaFleur also advanced without a runoff to fill the open State House seat in Baton Rouge's 101st district.