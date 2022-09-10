EBR District 911 center experiencing connection issues with 911 phone calls

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center is experiencing on-going connection issues with 911 calls within the parish.

In a press release, officials say 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. Callers are encouraged to dial 911 again if the call is dropped. Emergency services will still respond should communication be interrupted.

AT&T says its aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. Earlier this week, FCC acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel visited Baton Rouge to discuss other communications failures.

This is a developing story.