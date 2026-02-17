EBR dance teams shine in debuts at Krewe of Shenandoah Parade

ST. GEORGE - Two East Baton Rouge schools' dance teams were shining in their parade debuts during Monday night's Krewe of Shenandoah parade.

One of those teams, Woodlawn Middle School's Panther Pearls dance team, said the parade was extra special because it goes right past their school.

“I decided that the girls needed an outing, so this is our first debut," Panther Pearls coach Monique Commodore Ray said.

For the Pearls, it was actually their live debut. It's been quite the ride for the team, as Ray recently underwent surgery, which prevented her from teaching and coaching over the last several months.

However, during that time, the team continued to practice and prepare for Monday night's parade.

"I'm feeling good. I'm excited. It's my first parade, so I'm a little nervous," Panther Pearls dancer Layla Jones said.

The Panther Pearls describe their style as old school, with inspiration from Southern University.

"I had seen some videos on YouTube, and I'd seen the dancing dolls and decided that I wanted to try it out," Jones said.

Right next to them in the parade line and also making their Mardi Gras debuts were the Royal Tigerettes and KSTA band for the Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy. These groups are full of students from elementary to middle school.

"We just want to show our excellence and show what our section leaders and dance captains have to offer about what it is to be a leader," Royal Tigerette Paige Knox said.

The band told WBRZ that it prepared for over three months for the parade.

"The unity is like being one band together playing one song. I think that's something that's really beautiful, like when the entire band is playing one song and we're all like united as one," band member Charles Firmature said.

The band had a blast playing in the parade, saying it was worth the practice.

"I just love like the people. It's so entertaining. You see, like fun and everything else," band member Kadyn Jones said.

Even though this was the first parade for both groups, each said it hopes it will not be its last.