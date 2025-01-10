EBR DA says making arrests in non-fatal shootings is key to lowering homicide rate

BATON ROUGE - The arrest of two relatives in Baton Rouge charged with multiple counts of attempted murder is the type of police work EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore says will eventually drive down the homicide rate.

Ladarius and Michael Miller, both 22, are in jail for a pair of non-fatal shootings from October.

According to an arrest warrant, on October 12, Michael Miller, wearing a Dominos Pizza uniform and a black mask, shot someone multiple times. The victim was able to identify him by name to police.

Shell casings taken from that scene ended up matching another shooting that occurred just nine days before.

The victim in that shooting said his home on Gerald Drive was shot up. He and another person inside were not injured and again, he was able to identify Miller as the shooter.

Police also eventually connected Ladarius to that shooting as well.

Though neither of these shootings were fatal, Moore says crimes like these are just as important as homicides.

"That's really what we need to do, is have a lot of focus on non-fatal shootings," Moore said.

While the Millers were arrested before anyone was killed, it often doesn't happen that way.

"The biggest thing is the non-fatal shootings where someone is shot and nobody is arrested. It leads to the next shooting, which could be a homicide."

Most recently, at the end of last year, 19-year-old Roger Parker was arrested for the shooting death of eight-year-old Diellon Daniels.

According to arrest paperwork, police had already been looking at Parker for other non-fatal shootings including one on Fairchilds Street more than a month prior.

Moore says keeping track of all non-fatal shootings is a near-impossible task with the resources the city-parish currently has.

"You're going to have a hard time following up on those when you are 115 officers short, you're 100 deputies short, and the D.A.'s office is short. It's tough to follow that up and dedicate manpower when other things pop up as they go along. It's a very difficult job for the chief, the sheriff, mayors, das to really take care of that the way they should without having proper staff"

Michael Miller is currently in jail on a $400,000 bond. Ladarius is also in jail on a $135,000 bond.

They are both set to be arraigned later this month.