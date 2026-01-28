55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBR Coroner Dr. Beau Clark featured in docuseries on fentanyl

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark will be featured on an episode of a docuseries premiering Thursday. 

The show, called "Fentanyl Stories," provides drug education and support to families in the middle of the fentanyl crisis. 

Dr. Clark's episode, titled "On the Front Lines," focuses on first responders who confront the fentanyl crisis every day.

In 2025, the EBR Coroner's Office saw more than 115 accidental overdoses. WBRZ has previously reported that the majority are due to fentanyl. 

For more information and to watch the show Thursday, click here. 

