EBR Communications District breaks ground on Zachary tower
ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Communications District broke ground on a new tower in Zachary on Wednesday afternoon.
The 300-foot tower will fill coverage gaps in the area. It benefits residents and emergency responders.
Director Jim Verlander says the connection will help reach areas far from the capitol city. The prpoject has been in the works since 2015.
