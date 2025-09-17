86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Iberville Elementary and High School without power; school district assessing situation

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — East Iberville Elementary and High School lost power Wednesday morning after class was in session.

As of 10:30 a.m., the school still did not have power, Iberville Parish School District officials said.

"Entergy has been notified," officials added. "We are assessing the situation, and if any decision is made regarding an early dismissal, we will communicate that in advance.

