75°
Latest Weather Blog
East Iberville Elementary and High School partially without power amid heavy rain across capital region
ST. GABRIEL — East Iberville Elementary and High School lost power Friday morning during heavy rain across the capital region.
"There is a partial power outage that Entergy is working to restore," school officials said on Facebook just before 7 a.m.
The school is still open, and breakfast was served to students.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 Moving: Maintaining fitness goals as the new year continues
-
Officials say child breathing after falling into Belle River, rescued in Napoleonville
-
Trump officials and Louisiana put an end to another decades-old school desegregation...
-
New Orleans school teacher, coach arrested on child pornography charges, AG's office...
-
One person dead after shooting at Alaska Street apartment; BRPD says it...
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season