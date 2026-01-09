75°
East Iberville Elementary and High School partially without power amid heavy rain across capital region

2 hours 52 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 7:02 AM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — East Iberville Elementary and High School lost power Friday morning during heavy rain across the capital region.

"There is a partial power outage that Entergy is working to restore," school officials said on Facebook just before 7 a.m.

The school is still open, and breakfast was served to students. 

