83°
Latest Weather Blog
East Flanacher Road bridge closed until mid-February
ZACHARY — The East Flanacher Road bridge will be closed until mid-February, starting Monday.
The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division said the bridge will be closed until Feb. 15, 2026.
The bridge is located 0.9 miles west of Old Scenic Highway.
Alternate routes are via Samuels Road, Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road and Old Scenic Highway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane of I-12 west closed after crash near...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns to River Center Theatre...
-
Livingston hosts first cat trap, spay and neuter day to manage community...
-
K9 with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office receives custom made vest
-
Utah governor says the motive in Kirk shooting is not yet certain...