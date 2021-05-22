East Feliciana Sheriff's Office advises residents about increased bear sightings

Photo: East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - There has been an increasing number of black bear sightings in the past few months.

The latest black bear sighting was Friday. A deputy snapped a picture of one bear around the Highway 959 area, prompting the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office to issue a news release about bear sightings.

According to the release, the office contacted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries about the issue. LDWF said the bears should be left alone. People who harass or shoot at the bears could be cited by the LDWF.

The office also asked residents not to contact emergency services about the bears, as the department and associated services "have no authority over the bears."