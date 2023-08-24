East Feliciana Rural Water System urges conservation

ETHEL - The East Feliciana Rural Water System is asking customers to hold off on any unnecessary use -- including watering of lawns -- between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. until further notice.

The agency said high demand during the severe drought is the reason for that request.

The U.S. Drought Monitor website shows the entire Capital Area under severe or extreme drought conditions.