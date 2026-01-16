69°
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office searching for hunter following spotlighting arrest
CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a hunter after two men were allegedly caught hunting on private property Friday morning.
The sheriff's office was contacted around 3 a.m., after the hunters were allegedly found retrieving a shot deer on private property.
According to deputies, the hunters were allegedly spotlighting deer, a practice in which hunters use an artificial light to hunt deer at night due to the light stunning the animals, making them easier to shoot.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said that one of the hunters escaped on foot as the other was taken into custody for illegal night hunting with artificial lights.
Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of the escaped hunter.
