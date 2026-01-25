37°
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office responds to 18-wheeler crash on La. 19

1 hour 21 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, January 25 2026 Jan 25, 2026 January 25, 2026 1:17 PM January 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an 18-wheeler crash on La. 19 on Saturday.

According to deputies, the crash occurred just North of La. 955 East when the truck drove off the highway and into a ditch. 

Deputies were not able to recover the truck on Saturday due to weather conditions. 

The sheriff's office said that as the weather improves, La. 19 will be temporarily closed to through traffic from La. 10 to La. 955 East as deputies work to recover the 18-wheeler.  

