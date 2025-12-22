East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts Holiday Ham Giveaway at Glen Oaks High School

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosted a Holiday Ham Giveaway on Monday at Glen Oaks High School.

The sheriff's office distributed nearly 200 holiday hams and gifts to community members, including toys for children.

The giveaway, done in partnership with Healthy Blue and AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, was a way for the sheriff's office to give back to the community during the holiday season.