East Baton Rouge Schools show unity for the football season jamborees

BATON ROUGE - Friday night lights are back and schools in the capital are ready. The East Baton Rouge school district is kicking off their season with jamborees, and here's the times and places for the games:

Games at Scotlandville Magnet High School

Liberty Magnet vs McKinley @ 6:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Istrouma @ 7:45 p.m.

Games at Broadmoor High School

Broadmoor vs. Northeast @ 6:00 p.m.

Tara vs. Glen Oaks @ 7:15 p.m.

Belair vs Woodlawn @ 8:30 p.m.