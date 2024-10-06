East Baton Rouge School Board and Superintendent hold all day retreat to discuss new strategic plan

BATON ROUGE - School board members spent the day with superintendent LaMont Cole on a retreat to discuss school facilities and the district's strategic plan.

This was the board's first retreat since Cole took over as superintendent. They revised the strategic plan for Cole's predecessor -- Sito Narcisse --- created in 2021, and focused on the need to improve student literacy.

Board President Carla Powell-Lewis said she feels confident that the board's voice was heard and will be included in the new plan.

"To actually say that we are putting our handprint or footprint on it, this was the very first time we've gotten a chance to do that under this school board," Lewis said

This plan is new to Cole, and only 3 of the 9 school board members were in office when Narcisse released his strategic plan in 2021. The other six board members were elected afterward. Board members spent much of the day reviewing the 10-page document and discussing what they felt should stay, be modified, or be removed.

"Everything that we desired to discuss at least was touched on even if we did expand on it, I'm very pleased with the outcome of today's retreat," Lewis said.

The board agreed that student achievement was the main priority for the school system.

Lewis said the new strategic plan will have the goal of getting student college enrollment, military enlistment, or employment immediately after graduation.

"That's what we've taken the time to share, is what it will take for us to have the student outcomes that we desire. That when our students become adults that they will be able to be sustainable and productive adults," Lewis said.

She said since Cole took over as superintendent in July, the board has been able to be a part of the change instead of receiving the changes.

"With superintendent Cole, we have had a very pleasant work environment. I will say for me and my colleagues we have really begun to put our best foot forward and put our differences aside and decide to work the best that we can across the aisle to help each other out," Lewis said.

Cole said the new strategic plan should be released in January after additional meetings with the school board like today's.