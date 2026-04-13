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East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted on theft charges

1 hour 57 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 12:35 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted on theft-related charges.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, deputies are searching for Farron Tackno. Tackno currently faces multiple arrest warrants on theft-related charges, with additional charges pending. 

One of the thefts Tackno is wanted in connection with occurred on Jan. 29 at a Best Buy on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to a warrant, four unknown suspects arrived at the store in a white Honda Accord before stealing a Ninja Slushi, a 2k indoor wire, an 8 Channel 4 camera, and two 12 Channel 2k DVRs totaling over $1,500.

Tackno has been convicted of theft multiple times over the years, with paperwork stretching back to 1990. 

Anyone with information on Tackno's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP 

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