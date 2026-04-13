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East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted on theft charges
BATON ROUGE — Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted on theft-related charges.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, deputies are searching for Farron Tackno. Tackno currently faces multiple arrest warrants on theft-related charges, with additional charges pending.
One of the thefts Tackno is wanted in connection with occurred on Jan. 29 at a Best Buy on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to a warrant, four unknown suspects arrived at the store in a white Honda Accord before stealing a Ninja Slushi, a 2k indoor wire, an 8 Channel 4 camera, and two 12 Channel 2k DVRs totaling over $1,500.
Tackno has been convicted of theft multiple times over the years, with paperwork stretching back to 1990.
Anyone with information on Tackno's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP
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