East Baton Rouge Parish crews working to clear roadways

BATON ROUGE — Hurricane Francine knocked out power, blew down trees and damaged buildings in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The National Weather Service reported that a metal roof had been taken off a building in the Gardere area and landed in a neighbor's yard.

The following areas were reported to have downed trees:

10660 Pecue Lane

16312 Perkins Road

17726 Christopher Crossing Drive

18700 Barnett Road

19202 Jefferson Highway

5068 Shelley Street

Amiss Rd at Highland Road

Greenwell Street between Dickens & Cedar Pointe

Highland Rd at Oak Hills Parkway

Hoo Shoo Too Road at Kendalwood Road

Lanier Drive at Greenwell Springs Road

Pecue Lane at Perkins Road

Perkins Road at La Crete Lane

S Harrells Ferry Road at Woodlake Drive

S Tiger Bend Road at Phillips Road

